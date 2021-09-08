‘Brick Fest Live’ The U.S.’s Biggest Lego Event Coming To The Monroeville Convention Center

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MONROEVILLE (KDKA) – The nation’s number one LEGO event is returning to Pittsburgh this month.

“Brick Fest Live” is holding its first show in 18 months with new exhibits and an interactive stage show.

It’s going to be a the Monroeville Convention Center on September 11 and 12.

Families will be able to check out the more than one million LEGO bricks, including a life-size Mario sculpture.

Timed tickets are required for the event.