CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monroeville, PA

‘Brick Fest Live’ The U.S.’s Biggest Lego Event Coming To The Monroeville Convention Center

Posted by 
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1STHIL_0bpYzwXE00

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MONROEVILLE (KDKA) – The nation’s number one LEGO event is returning to Pittsburgh this month.

“Brick Fest Live” is holding its first show in 18 months with new exhibits and an interactive stage show.

It’s going to be a the Monroeville Convention Center on September 11 and 12.

Families will be able to check out the more than one million LEGO bricks, including a life-size Mario sculpture.

Timed tickets are required for the event.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
35K+
Followers
22K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Lifestyle
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Monroeville, PA
Monroeville, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lego Bricks#Tv News#U S#Brick Fest Live#Kdka Tv News#Brick Fest Live
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

‘Dogfest North Central 2021’ Virtual Fundraiser Being Held To Benefit Canine Companions

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A non-profit group close to our hearts hosts a virtual fundraiser this afternoon. Canine Companions is hosting Dogfest North Central 2021. They train service dogs for people in need of assistance. You will be able to hear clients who received service dogs and staff who help their mission continue. The event takes place from 2 until 3 p.m. this afternoon. You can watch the virtual event here.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Irish Festival Returns To Sandcastle

WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) — If you missed the Pittsburgh Irish Festival, you are in luck. After being canceled last year because of the coronavirus, the festival has made its return. (Photo Credit: KDKA) It got started on Friday at the Sandcastle parking lot. Since the festival was canceled last year, 2020’s tickets are being honored. The event has been run by Mairin Patrone and her family for generations. She is happy to welcome people back for the festival’s 30th anniversary. “We’re expecting between 20,000 and 25,000 people throughout the three days,” Patrone said. There are 50 authentic Irish vendors, enough for 40,000 meals. There are also four entertainment stages. But for Chrissy Lagnese, the fashion was her personal pot of gold. “I bought an Irish hat. And it is an Irish hat because it is made in Killarney, Ireland,” Lagnese said. But above all, Petrone hopes visitors take heart of her heritage this weekend. “I think now more than ever, it is important to celebrate our history and culture,” Patrone said. The festival opens back up Saturday at 11 a.m.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Motorcycle Riders Hold ‘Ride For Kids’ To Benefit Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARMONY, Pa. (KDKA) – On Sunday, several rides took place across the country to benefit the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. The “Ride For Kids” event brought together motorcycle riders here in Pittsburgh, as well. COVID-19 safety protocols were in place due to children battling brain tumors are at an elevated risk for the virus. The ride started at Seneca Valley High School at 10:30 a.m. and the event was emceed by KDKA’s own Amy Wadas!
Manor, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Manor Pizza Shop Donates Day’s Worth Of Pizza To First Responders On 20th Anniversary Of 9/11

By: KDKA-TV News Staff MANOR, Pa. (KDKA) – A Westmoreland County pizza shop shut down on Saturday and honored first responders on the 20th anniversary of September 11, 2001. A Slice of New York Pizza in Manor posted to their Facebook page on Saturday morning that they would not be selling pizza all day. For the second year, they donated an entire day’s worth of pizza to local first responders. “There will be NO pizzas for sale today,” they said in the post. “Like last year, we will be donating our entire day’s worth of Pizza to our local first responders.” Throughout the day, they were in and out of the building making pizza and then delivering it to local police, firefighters, and EMS workers.
West Mifflin, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Kennywood, Idlewild Hiring For More Than 100 Halloween Positions

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – The countdown to Halloween is on and Kennywood and Idlewild are hiring more than 100 workers with pay starting at $16 and $17. Kennywood’s Phantom Fall Fest kicks off on Oct. 1. The park is filling positions from scare actors to food and beverage workers, starting at $16 an hour. Idlewid & Soak Zone is looking to fill 30 positions starting at $17 an hour for the park’s HallowBOO! event that kicks off on Sept. 25. Both parks will host job fairs on Wednesday. Kennywood’s will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. and Idlewild’s from 3 to 5 p.m.
Posted by
CBS Pittsburgh

‘You Just Have To Honor All The People Who Are Fighting For Us:’ Western Pennsylvania Remembers 9/11

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With tributes happening across the United States, there were plenty here in the Pittsburgh area. On the 20th anniversary of September 11, 2001, those who remembered keeping their eyes glued to the television watching the sequence of events say today isn’t about just remembering, but teaching. With the band playing and the sirens on, hundreds looked on at the 9/11 parade in Coraopolis, celebrating and remembering the lives that were taken on that fateful morning. “There’s just been so much going that you just have to honor all the people who are fighting for us,” said Patty...
Posted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Luminaria Ceremony Illuminates Flight 93 National Memorial’s Wall Of Names

SHANKSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – Friday evening was a somber remembrance at the Flight 93 National Memorial. As the sun set behind the rolling hills of Somerset County, hundreds gathered to remember the 40 brave souls who sacrificed everything for freedom. (Photo Credit: KDKA) “This was the first fight against terrorism. It was on Flight 93,” John Tokar, who was honoring Deora Frances Bodley in the ceremony. “It’s just emotional. Just knowing what they went through and did and probably saved more people’s lives,” Luke Pedro, who also was honoring Deora. Lanterns were lit and friends and family of the 40 victims walked them past the...
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

First Responders Honor Lives Lost On 9/11 With Stair Climb At South Park Fairgrounds

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – On Saturday, local firefighters and first responders paid tribute to those killed in the line of duty on September 11, 2001. Starting on Saturday morning, some even decked out in full turnout gear, climbed 2,071 steps at the South Park Fairgrounds. The number represents 110 flights of steps some of the firefighters climbed in the World Trade Centers on that fateful day. All of the money raised benefitted the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.
Leechburg, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

9/11 Remembrance Parade Held In Leechburg

By: KDKA-TV News Staff LEECHBURG (KDKA) — A parade was held in Leechburg on Saturday to remember the events of September 11. The parade rolled through town with fire trucks, horses, shriners, and scouts. (Photo Credit: KDKA) The parade was held to pay tribute to the lives lost and to honor first responders.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Hey Ray! Understanding The Center Of Gravity

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We have discussed gravity in a couple different experiments. This time, I am going to show you something that may seem almost impossible to do. Then we will discuss how it works, then I am going to show you how to do it. It all has to do with the “center of gravity”. This is a 10-dollar bill. Any bill will do, but what is special about this one is that I balanced a penny on its edge. If you have ever tried to do this, it may seem impossible, and the reason most people can’t get a...
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Oakland Building That Once Housed Iconic Rock Club ‘The Decade’ Condemned

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The city of Pittsburgh has condemned a building that once housed an iconic rock-n-roll club. A notice was posted on the three-story building on Atwood Street in Oakland. That building was once the home of “The Decade.” In a report on the “Civic Central” website, the city cites the concrete ceiling falling from the rear of the building and electrical violations as the reasons for the condemnation. The Decade hosted some of the biggest acts through the years including Bruce Springsteen, U2, and The Police.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Casting Director For ‘Rustin’ Looking For Paid Extras In Pittsburgh

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you’re looking to be in a movie and get paid to do so, a casting director is looking for extras right here in Pittsburgh. It’s for the Netflix recreation of Martin Luther King Jr.’s historic 1963 march on Washington. The movie is titled “Rustin” and an open casting call is being hosted this weekend. The casting call will be hosted on Saturday night from 8:00 p.m. until midnight at Savoy Sports Bar and Lounge in the Strip District.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

20 Years After 9/11: Commemorations, Ceremonies And Memorials Planned Across Western Pa.

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It has been 20 years since the horrific events of Sept. 11, 2001. It’s a day when thousands of people lost their lives in New York City, at the Pentagon and in a quiet field here in Pennsylvania. A day when Americans watched in horror as our country was attacked by terrorists. In observance, 20 years later, commemorations, ceremonies and memorials have been planned to remember and honor the lives lost and those who ran toward danger. Here is a list of a few going on in Western Pennsylvania. SHANKSVILLE Flight 93 National Memorial IMPORTANT NOTE: The National Park...
Grove City, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Giraffe Calf Born At Keystone Safari In Grove City

By: KDKA-TV News Staff GROVE CITY, Pa. (KDKA) – A giraffe calf was born at Keystone Safari in Grove City. Timber was born on Sept. 8 to Blue Jeans, who has been very attentive to her new calf and is recovering after five hours of labor. The park says it was the first giraffe birth in western Pennsylvania since 2017. (Photo: Keystone Safari) (Photo: Keystone Safari) The not-so-little baby measured in at 6 feet and 2 inches tall and weighed 164 pounds. The park says that’s large even for giraffe standards. Most giraffe calves usually come in around 115 to 130 pounds. On Thursday morning, the staff performed a physical on her, giving her vitamins and taking a small sample of blood to allow veterinarians to pinpoint potential health issues. You can visit the giraffe family every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and until 6 p.m. on Saturdays.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Former Pittsburgh Mayor Tom Murphy Recalls Most Focused Time Of His Life As Flight 93 Passed Near City

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Everybody remembers where they were on 9/11 and that includes the mayor of Pittsburgh at the time. Political editor Jon Delano spoke with former Mayor Tom Murphy about his recollections of that day in Pittsburgh. On Sept. 11, 2001, Murphy was having breakfast with African American clergy at Mount Ararat Baptist Church when he learned the World Trade Center was struck. Murphy said he left the breakfast to return to his office in the City-County Building. By coincidence, Murphy said, Pittsburgh Public Safety officials were meeting in the office, which became a command center. Murphy said 9-1-1 phone calls from...
Somerset County, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Field Where Flight 93 Crashed In Somerset County Has Become A Place Of Reverence

SHANKSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Saturday will mark 20 years since Flight 93 was hijacked and crashed in Shanksville, Somerset County. It’s commonly remembered as the “Field in Pennsylvania.” The images from September 11, 2001, are seared into our memory. That’s when the field became a place of reverence. For almost seven decades prior, it was part of Tim Lambert’s family. “I would spend time there fishing, running in the woods,” Lambert told KDKA. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Then came that fateful day. Lambert is a journalist and was covering everything unfolding. He came home around 1 a.m. on Sept. 12, 2001, to a message from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy