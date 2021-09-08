CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Canby, OR

Canby netters fall to Sheldon

By John Baker
Posted by 
Canby Herald
Canby Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wOGpw_0bpYzveV00 The Cougars will take time to figure things out as plenty of new faces are looking to establish themselves.

A tad overmatched, but the Canby High volleyball team stood and fought in a three-set loss to visiting Sheldon on Sept. 1.

The Cougars fell by scores of 25-11, 25-13, and 25-21. It may have been a loss to open 2021 play, but coach Terri Jo Schlatter saw and felt plenty of positives.

"We had a great student section cheering us on all night in a match where we were overmatched but fought hard," she said.

The Cougars have graduated 11 key players over the last two years, so Schlatter said her current squad has plenty of new faces to it.

"We are still trying to figure out roles and lineups," she said. "This may be very fluid all year long. We have lots of competition in the gym at every position, which is great as it brings the level of intensity up at practice every day."

Though the team has three seniors, six juniors, two sophomores and a freshman on the varsity, the team could use some seasoning.

"We are not exactly young in age, but we are young in experience, and that is going to show a little," Schlatter said. "This group has great passion and is improving every day. But we are outmanned as far as (dealing with) big, powerful hitters, so we are working on being smarter volleyball players — winning the ball control battle (passing and serving) and being scrappy and playing fierce defense. It's a work in progress, but the girls are working hard to control the controllable things."

Against Sheldon, Chloe Annas had a good night. A three-year varsity performer, the junior hasn't played a lot the previous two years. She will be looked on to carry a significant load for the Cougars this year and got her season off to a nice start with nine kills and 12 digs during the match. Senior Sam Vandecouevering had a pair of kills, four digs and two service aces on the night.

"Gabi Gray (senior) has become the general in the back row as a defensive specialist," Schlatter said. "She has also been on varsity since she was a freshman, but did not receive much playing time until now. She has an amazingly tough serve and was a serving specialist.."

Also looking to contribute this season is senior Atalie Leder, who is in her second year as a setter (nine assists against Sheldon) for the Cougars, and junior transfer Natalie Just, another setter who had seven assists and two kills against Sheldon. Carlie Lewis (Jr.) is another defensive specialist who added some positive moments against the Irish.

"We have a lot of pieces we are trying to put together to find the best fit," Schlatter said. "It's definitely a work in progress, but the girls are stepping up to the challenge and we are excited to see our progress as the season progresses."

Canby gets league action started on Sept. 7 at Lake Oswego, then returns home Sept. 9 to take on Tigard. Game time for both is 6:30 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Canby Herald

Canby Herald

Canby, OR
33
Followers
482
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

The Canby Herald is the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on. Every day it deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.canbyherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Canby, OR
Sports
City
Lake Oswego, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Canby, OR
City
Tigard, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cougars#Irish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Posted by
Canby Herald

Canby girls open with loss, a tie

After opening with a 6-1 loss to Lincoln, the Cougars rebound with a good effort in a 1-1 tie against NelsonCanby High School's girls soccer team has suffered a loss and earned a tie in its first two matches of the 2021 season under first-year coach Roberto Maestretti. The Cougars opened the season with a tough one, dropping a 6-1 decision at Lincoln on Sept. 7. The team's only goal came from senior Ashley Peterson. The Cougars came back with a much better issue on Sept. 8, earning a 1-1 tie with Nelson High School. Senior Kathryn Frentress scored the team's goal in the first half. Nelson answered with a goal in the second half. Junior McKenna Kraft put up a strong showing at goalie with clutch saves in both matches. Canby continues its nonconference season Sept. 13 with a visit from LaSalle and Sept. 15 when Sunset comes to Canby. jbaker@pamplinmedia.com {loadposition sub-article-01}
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Canby XC: Cougar boys run well in preview

The TRL Preview meet offered Three Rivers League coaches and athletes a chance to gauge where they are. Runners and coaches across the Three Rivers League got a chance to eyeball one another during the Sept. 8 TRL Preview meet at Oregon City High School. The Canby boys had a...
Posted by
Canby Herald

Canby FB: Cougars open with road win

Facing Dallas was a tough assignment in week1, but the Cougars got plenty of big plays in the 26-20 win.Canby High football coach Jimmy Joyce knew that playing Dallas would provide some special challenges. The Dragons were coming off a very successful shortened season and run a wing-T offense that's unique. Fortunately, the Cougars were able to knock off the rust, and keep the Dragon's offense at bay enough to secure a 26-20 road win on Sept. 3. "First, let me just say it was great to be back under the lights in the fall where we belong," Joyce...
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Boys Soccer: Canby drops opener to McKay

Canby boys come out 'flat,' but respond to pull close before Mckay makes another run to put match away. The Canby high boys soccer season got off on a tough note Sept. 2 with a 4-1 loss at McKay. Coach Ryan McCormack said his team took a bit to wake up in the game's opening minutes.
Posted by
Canby Herald

Cougars look to make some football noise

With a new culture being established, the Canby football team has plenty of pieces in place for successThat small lump of clay that Jimmy Joyce had to work with in his first season as the Canby High football coach has grown substantially in this, his coming third season. And with that growth has come more talent, better commitment and a real sense that the Cougar football team is building to something special. Come the first Friday in September, Joyce and his squad start the seasonlong walk to fulfilling that promise. "I think we are in a really good place right...

Comments / 0

Community Policy