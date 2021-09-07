CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Fremont Tribune
 8 days ago

The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

