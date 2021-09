Most snook are still in beach mode but will gradually start to make their way back to their canal and upriver winter hangouts as the weather eventually starts to cool later this month. For now, continue your snook search by boat or foot along the beaches, in all of the passes and structure in or near the passes. Docks, rocks, downed trees, jetties and groins; anything that breaks up the current flow and provides an ambush spot will hold a few, or a whole school of snook.