Halsey’s post-partum album is both sullen and startling

Halsey, the once blue-haired singer who rose to fame in 2015 with the release of “Badlands,” has changed form once again. The release of their highly-anticipated fourth album, “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” (“IICHLIWP”), in addition to the accompanying film of the same name, marks a musical and personal turning point for the singer. The album focuses on “the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth.” Halsey wrote and recorded the album, along with acting in the film, while pregnant with her and boyfriend Alev Aydin’s first child. She announced the birth of their son via Instagram in July.