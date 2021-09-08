CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halsey’s post-partum album is both sullen and startling

By Loring Wirbel
Colorado Springs Independent
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Halsey elected to title their fourth album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power (Capitol), it was a demand to be taken seriously, as though having a baby was no excuse for soft edges. New Jersey singer Ashley Frangipane always had a frank edge, but the gothic film trailers and public breast-feeding photos resonated as “epic.” And a lot is epic here, including appearances by Dave Grohl and Lindsey Buckingham. But Halsey doesn’t go for easy over-orchestrated grandiosity, instead opting for the beautiful and strange.

