Fort Carson, CO

7 stories making headlines this week

By Indy Staff
Colorado Springs Independent
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrivers slowed, some coming to a stop at the main gate at Fort Carson, to gaze at the 13 pairs of boots, representing the 13 U.S. service members killed during an attack at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan last week during the final days of a mass airlift. Each pair of boots, representing “boots on the ground,” had a bouquet of flowers, an American flag, a photo and placard with each fallen soldier’s name on it, a can of beer and black ribbon wrapped around it. A penny was placed next to each pair of boots signifying the tradition of a visitor paying their respects to a fallen soldier. The memorial was set up by spouses of soldiers stationed at the Army base. Approximately 2,300 military service members have died during the 20-year war, the longest in American history.

