It's late August, which means it's just about time for the Royals to turn it on for a September surge that moves them into the 70-75 win range. They got started last week with a winning week sparked by a mammoth performance from catcher Salvador Perez. In 28 at-bats last week, Perez managed 10 hits, six home runs, and perhaps most shockingly, five walks. That, coupled with more consistent starting pitching from the Royals, allowed the boys in blue to take three of four from the Mariners after managing just one win in a three-game series against the Astros.