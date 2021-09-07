Can I have my Mom transferred from one rehab center to another when they refuse to allow me to pick her up and bring her home?

My Mom has dementia. She has been in rehab for 2 weeks. My husband and I were to bring her home on Sunday. The facility called us 10 minutes before to tell us that at midnight the night before she was to come home, that she was afraid to come home. All this time my Mom did not make any other statements. I have no idea why she said that. The night she was admitted when I called her she told me she was afraid. We have not had any updates or phone calls about the next step, and welcome any sort of an investigation. However, while that is going on we would like to move her. We do not trust this facility, because they were telling her they have a nice place for her to live... Which is in their nursing home side. This seems like a conflict of interest and also I have to sign all her paperwork and consents, so she is not able to consent to that.