Eric Rouse, Minot, sentenced to 2 years in prison, 3 years probation, for intent to deliver meth, fentanyl
Eric Laine Rouse, 35, Minot, was sentenced on Sept. 2 to 10 years in prison, all suspended but two years, and three years of supervised probation, for Class B felony possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and Class B felony possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. He was also ordered to obtain a chemical dependency evaluation and to pay court costs of $775.www.minotdailynews.com
