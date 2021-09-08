MHS takes seventh at Mandan Invite

It was a rough day out at the Prairie West Golf Course for the Minot Majettes on Tuesday as they took seventh place at the Mandan Invite, an individual state qualifying event. With a team score of 401 among a field of 10 teams, Minot placed behind overall winner Bismarck Century (353), Mandan (367), Legacy (370), Bismarck (374), Dickinson (383) and St. Mary’s. Individually, Hannah Herbel of Century was the medalist for the day, shooting 79.