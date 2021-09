The Cubs are looking to avoid the sweep today with Justin Steele on the mound, David Ross back in the dugout, and the following lineup at Wrigley Field. As the headline revealed, Patrick Wisdom is getting a much-needed day off today after a brutal stretch at the plate. With an off day tomorrow, he’ll be able to rest, reset, and hopefully shake the slump when he returns to the starting lineup on Tuesday in Philadelphia. In his place, Matt Duffy is starting at third base.