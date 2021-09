Minnesota Twins fans, ask and you shall receive: Jovani Moran has officially received the call to the Major League level:. The news was originally tweeted out by Edwin Hernandez Jr., a news-breaker who does a lot of work with the Puerto Rican Winter League and Puerto Rican athletes. Darren Wolfson of KSTP confirmed it four minutes later. It was later officially stated that he’d be taking Randy Dobnak’s spot on the 40-man roster and Andrew Albers’ spot in the majors.