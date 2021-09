David Crosby's classic debut solo album If I Could Only Remember My Name turned 50 earlier this year (read our retrospective review), and now Croz has announced that he'll give the album a 50th anniversary deluxe reissue on October 15 via Rhino. He'll be releasing it as a 2-CD/digital set that includes the album remastered from the original analog tapes, along with a bonus disc with 12 unreleased demos, outtakes, and alternative versions. He'll also be putting out the newly remastered version of the original album on 180 gram vinyl. The reissue comes with liner notes by Steve Silberman (who Croz recently did a podcast with), co-author of Skeleton Key: A Dictionary for Deadheads and NeuroTribes: The Legacy of Autism and the Future of Neurodiversity. You can pre-order the LP in our store.