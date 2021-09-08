CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The photographer who staked out inside the NYPD during the wild 1970s

By 1975, New York City was $11 billion dollars in debt. Teetering on the brink of bankruptcy, the city could no longer afford to maintain basic municipal services. Enraged about proposed budget cuts, unions representing the New York Police Department (NYPD) and the New York Fire Department (FDNY) created a pamphlet titled "Welcome to Fear City: A Survival Guide for Visitors to the City of New York," which they passed out at local airports and hotels. On the cover, a black hooded skull smiled menacingly; inside were a list of nine "safety" tips for tourists such as "Stay off the streets after 6 P.M." and "Remain in Manhattan."

