COVID-19 live updates: 75% of American adults have had at least 1 vaccine dose

By Mary Chappell Chicago (CBS) — Illinois health officials reported Friday 30,319 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide, including 178 deaths in the past week. Currently, the Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a total of 1,538,324 cases, including 24,067 deaths, in 102 counties across the state. The state is reporting 14,417 variant cases among Illinoisans. Illinois’ seven-day positivity rate on all tests is 5%, down from last week’s 5.7%, and the rolling average seven-day positivity rate for cases as a percentage of total tests has risen to 5.4% from last week’s 5.2%, officials said. As of Thursday night, 2,286 individuals in Illinois were in the hospital because of COVID-19 and among those patients, 551 were in the ICU and 302 were on ventilators. More than 78% of adults in Illinois have received at least one shot, with 61% fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state is tallying a total of 14,005,857 vaccines administered as of midnight Friday, with a seven-day rolling average of 26,431 daily doses. Since last week’s report, 185,014 doses have been administered in Illinois.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO