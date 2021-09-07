CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID-19 live updates: 75% of American adults have had at least 1 vaccine dose

By Artist
okcheartandsoul.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) — The United States is facing a COVID-19 surge this summer as the more contagious delta variant spreads. More than 649,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 while over 4.5 million people have died from the disease worldwide, according to real-time data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

okcheartandsoul.com

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Some Unvaccinated Americans Blame Fully Vaccinated People For COVID-19 Surge: Poll

Some unvaccinated Americans blame vaccinated individuals for the surge of Delta COVID-19 cases in the country than blame themselves, a new poll found. In a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll, it was found that 6% of unvaccinated Americans said they were responsible for the rise in COVID-19 cases in the United States. However, 7% say vaccinated Americans should be blamed the most for the spread.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Week

57 percent of vaccinated COVID-19 patients hospitalized in first half of 2021 had mild or asymptomatic infections, study finds

A recent nationwide study may lead health ofificials to rethink how to analyze COVID-19 hospitalizations as a pandemic metric, The Atlantic reports. After examining the electronic records for nearly 50,000 patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 at 100 Veterans Affairs hospitals across the United States between March 2020 and June 2021, researchers found that a significant number of the patients actually had mild or asymptomatic infections. Patients who required supplemental oxygen or registered a blood oxygen level below 94 were considered moderate to severe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AOL Corp

What medical conditions exempt a person from receiving a Covid vaccine?

Now that the Food and Drug Administration has fully approved a Covid-19 vaccine, the Pfizer-BioNTech shot dubbed Comirnaty, more employers and universities are mandating immunization. Some people may seek medical exemptions to not receive the shots, but what medical conditions would warrant exemptions?. Individual companies and other institutions can determine...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
Shore News Network

Moderna Is Developing A Single-Dose Vaccine That Combines COVID-19 And Flu Boosters

Moderna is in the early stages of developing a single-dose vaccine that protects against both the flu and COVID-19, the company announced Thursday. “Today we are announcing the first step in our novel respiratory vaccine program with the development of a single dose vaccine that combines a booster against COVID-19 and a booster against flu,” Moderna’s chief executive Stéphane Bancel said in a press release.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cedric Ceballos
Person
Joe Biden
lebtown.com

COVID-19 update: WellSpan strongly recommends vaccination, rebuts misinformation

The delta variant of COVID-19 “is one of the most contagious respiratory viruses ever known,” a leading doctor at WellSpan Health told LebTown last week. Instead of an ill person infecting two others, as was the case with the original COVID-19 strain, that number is now likely to be six or seven, family physician Dr. Mark Goedecker, who is chief medical officer of primary care for WellSpan, explained.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Cdc#Economy#Vaccinations#Americans#Johns Hopkins University#Eastern#Nba#Icu#Phoenix Suns#The U S Army North#The White House#Covid 19 Data
CBS Chicago

Illinois Reports 30,319 New Confirmed and Probable Cases of COVID-19, 78% Of Adults At Least Partially Vaccinated

By Mary Chappell Chicago (CBS) — Illinois health officials reported Friday 30,319 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide, including 178 deaths in the past week. Currently, the Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a total of 1,538,324 cases, including 24,067 deaths, in 102 counties across the state. The state is reporting 14,417 variant cases among Illinoisans. Illinois’ seven-day positivity rate on all tests is 5%, down from last week’s 5.7%, and the rolling average seven-day positivity rate for cases as a percentage of total tests has risen to 5.4% from last week’s 5.2%, officials said. As of Thursday night, 2,286 individuals in Illinois were in the hospital because of COVID-19 and among those patients, 551 were in the ICU and 302 were on ventilators. More than 78% of adults in Illinois have received at least one shot, with 61% fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state is tallying a total of 14,005,857 vaccines administered as of midnight Friday, with a seven-day rolling average of 26,431 daily doses.  Since last week’s report, 185,014 doses have been administered in Illinois.       
ILLINOIS STATE
Bangor Daily News

Employer COVID-19 vaccine mandates / Maine wedding boom / Nursing home closure

Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s to mid-70s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today. The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will report the latest coronavirus cases and deaths from the weekend by 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
MAINE STATE
mocoshow.com

MoCo COVID-19 Update: More Than 95 Percent of County Residents 12-and-Over Have Received At Least One COVID Vaccine

More than 850,600 Montgomery County residents (95.4 percent) ages 12-and-over have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to statistics posted this week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). More than 771,200 County residents (86.5 percent) 12-and-over are fully vaccinated. Despite the having the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
okcheartandsoul.com

COVID-19 live updates: Moderna finds stainless steel contaminants in suspended doses

(NEW YORK) — The United States is facing a COVID-19 surge this summer as the more contagious delta variant spreads. More than 642,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 while over 4.5 million people have died from the disease worldwide, according to real-time data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AL.com

Half of Alabamians now have at least one COVID vaccine dose, but rate slowing again

As of this month, more than half of Alabama’s total population has had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Alabama crossed the halfway mark on Sept. 2, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and now 50.7% of the state’s total population is at least partially vaccinated. The increase in vaccines last month propelled Alabama to 8th from the bottom in the nation. The state was long 5th from last in terms of people who are partially vaccinated.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy