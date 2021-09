Last season: 0-5 Coach: Trevor Smith, second season. Key players: Conor Suhr, SR, OL/DL; Daniel Suhr, SR, Sl/OLB; Thomas Oh, SR, QB/DB. Outlook: Smith is the Warriors’ fourth coach in the past four years, so they’re looking for stability. And he will have his work cut out for him. The Warriors have won just nine of 40 games the past five seasons. The Warriors have struggled with numbers in recent seasons, and 2021 is no different. Smith has set higher standards for the players and said they have exceeded his expectations.