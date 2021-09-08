Clothing store Diffusion Studios to open on Telegraph Avenue
Diffusion Studios, a Berkeley-based clothing store, will be celebrating its grand opening Saturday on Telegraph Avenue. Located a short walk from campus at 2315 Telegraph Ave., Diffusion Studios sits between Chipotle Mexican Grill and Colliers International. The store will sell curated vintage clothing while collaborating with local vendors and providing a space for members of the community to gather, according to Jeric Austria, one of the store's co-founders.
