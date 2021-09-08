CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berkeley, CA

Clothing store Diffusion Studios to open on Telegraph Avenue

By Karen Vo
Daily Californian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiffusion Studios, a Berkeley-based clothing store, will be celebrating its grand opening Saturday on Telegraph Avenue. Located a short walk from campus at 2315 Telegraph Ave., Diffusion Studios sits between Chipotle Mexican Grill and Colliers International. The store will sell curated vintage clothing while collaborating with local vendors and providing a space for members of the community to gather, according to Jeric Austria, one of the store’s co-founders.

www.dailycal.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Berkeley, CA
Lifestyle
City
Berkeley, CA
Local
California Business
City
San Jose, CA
Berkeley, CA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vintage Clothing#Chipotle Mexican Grill#Colliers International#The Corner Store Gallery#S3xpistolas#Peso#Neyborly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

FBI releases first Sept. 11 document following Biden executive order

The FBI released its first document related to an investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks Saturday night, less than 10 days after President Biden signed an executive order directing the Justice Department and related agencies to make some files public. The FBI released a heavily redacted 16-page report...
MilitaryPosted by
ABC News

North Korea test-fires long-range missiles, officials say

North Korean officials announced they test-fired long-range missiles this weekend. The "long-range cruise missiles" were launched on Saturday and Sunday and allegedly hit a target 1,500 kilometers away, officials said on North Korea's state-run media. The missiles flew for over two hours, according to the report. The officials claimed the...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Hill

Gorillas at Atlanta zoo return positive COVID-19 tests

An Atlanta zoo announced on Friday that some of its gorillas had returned “presumptive positive test results” showing that they had COVID-19. Zoo officials explained that they became aware that the gorillas were sick after the animals started displaying several symptoms. “Recently, Gorilla Care Team members observed coughing, nasal discharge,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Taliban minister says women can study in gender-segregated university classrooms

The Taliban’s new minister of higher education said women in Afghanistan will be allowed to study in gender-segregated university classrooms. Abdul Baqi Haqqani outlined the government’s plans for classrooms at a news conference on Sunday, announcing that Afghanistan "will not allow boys and girls to study together" and "will not allow co-education," according to The Associated Press.

Comments / 0

Community Policy