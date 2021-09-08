Jane C. Singsank

Jane Celeste Corbett Singsank, 100, of Dubuque, formerly of Burlington died Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at the MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center. The Mass of Christian Burial for Jane will be 11:00 am Friday, September 10, 2021, at Cathedral of St. Raphael with Rev. Monsignor Thomas E. Toale as the Celebrant. Visitation will be one hour prior to the time of the service at Cathedral of St. Raphael. The mass will be live streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com. Burial will be 11:00 am Saturday, September 11, 2021, in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Burlington.