FOOTVILLE, Wis. — Sister Georgianna Dorsey, OP, died August 31, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Manor, Footville, Wis. She was born August 21, 1936, to George and Dorothy (Eddy) Dorsey in Kenosha, Wis. There were three children. Sister is survived by her brother, William Dorsey, of Waupaca; and her sister, Mary Rohde, of Kenosha; nieces; nephews; and her Dominican Family. Sister Georgianna spent her life in education as teacher or principal in Illinois, New York and Wisconsin. She spent 36 of those years at St. Rose in Cuba City, Wis. She loved, with a huge heart, all who crossed her path. Her community-minded approach, spirit of fun and faithfulness to Cuba City endeared her to all. Services will be held at Sinsinawa Sept. 9-10. Casey-McNett Funeral Home is handling arrangements.