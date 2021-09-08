Dustin R. Johnson
COLUMBUS, Ga. — Dustin “Dusty” Robert Johnson, 45, of Columbus, Georgia, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. Family will greet friends and family from 12 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Central City, Iowa. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, at the funeral home. In true Dustin fashion, please dress casually for the service. Burial will follow at Mt. Clark Cemetery in Central City.www.telegraphherald.com
