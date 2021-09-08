Kenyan Farmers Reaping Big From Conservation Agriculture

Peninsula Pride Farms is willing to give you up to $1,500 for trying something new in your fields this upcoming year. Applications are now open for its cost-share program where the farmer-led watershed group helps members front some of the bills associated with trying new conservation practices like cover cropping, split nitrogen applications, or harvestable buffers. Such practices, along with reduced tillage, have prevented an estimated 62,800 pounds of phosphorus from leaving farm fields and reduced erosion by nearly 23,800 tons. Nick Guilette has helped introduce some of the practices at Ebert Enterprises in Algoma, using harvestable buffers not just for conservation purposes but also to help feed some of its younger stock. He is encouraged by not just the number of farmers trying some of the conservation practices but even expanding its use in future years.