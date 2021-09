After a whirlwind summer, we’re already thinking ahead to December, and more specifically, Christmas. While it may feel a few months off, it’ll be here before you know it and what better way to kick off the festive countdown than with an advent calendar.There’s plenty of choices out there too. Whether you want a mammoth beauty one full of skincare and make-up, a foodie feast from Fortnum and Mason or a classic paper one with pop-out doors, there’s sure to be something for everyone.Getting in on the action this year is Lego. The toy giant has unveiled its collection, five...