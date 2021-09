PICKENS — Margaret Ann McCall Coffman of Pickens transcended this life on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, peacefully in her sleep. The wife of Ralph Lee Coffman, Margaret was born Jan. 7, 1940, in Cashiers, N.C., to Shearron “Fess” McCall and his wife, Monica (Rochester). The youngest of 11, she was orphaned at the tender age of two and adopted by her sister, Winnie Lee Nix, and husband, Grover Nix, living in Pickens.