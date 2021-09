(Click flyer to download application) The Benton Police Department’s Citizens Police Academy will kick off Sept. 21, ushering in its 17th year of providing citizens an in-depth, first-hand look at what it’s like to be an officer. Applications are now available online at bentonpolice.org or at 114 S. East St., Suite 100. The academy is free and open to anyone 18 and older with no felony convictions. Seating is limited.