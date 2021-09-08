Purple Alert becomes law: Marshall honored by Florida lawmakers
On Thursday, Sept., 2, Beverly Marshall was honored at the Palm Beach’s legislative Delegation meeting at the Florida Atlantic University Campus in Boca Raton. Marshall is a Highlands County resident (and known for her award-winning artwork). State Representative Joe Casello and State Senator Lori Berman presented Beverly Marshall and family with a framed copy of the recently passed Purple Alert law. Marshall’s tireless advocacy for this life-saving legislation stems from the tragic passing of her son, Joshua Marshall, in 2018.www.midfloridanewspapers.com
