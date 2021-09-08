CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Purple Alert becomes law: Marshall honored by Florida lawmakers

midfloridanewspapers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, Sept., 2, Beverly Marshall was honored at the Palm Beach’s legislative Delegation meeting at the Florida Atlantic University Campus in Boca Raton. Marshall is a Highlands County resident (and known for her award-winning artwork). State Representative Joe Casello and State Senator Lori Berman presented Beverly Marshall and family with a framed copy of the recently passed Purple Alert law. Marshall’s tireless advocacy for this life-saving legislation stems from the tragic passing of her son, Joshua Marshall, in 2018.

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port St. Lucie, FL
City
Boca Raton, FL
State
Florida State
City
Boynton Beach, FL
City
Port Saint Lucie, FL
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Amber Alert
Person
Lori Berman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Senate#The Palm Beach#Legislative Delegation#Lotto#The Florida Congress#The Florida House#The Office Of State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

FBI releases first Sept. 11 document following Biden executive order

The FBI released its first document related to an investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks Saturday night, less than 10 days after President Biden signed an executive order directing the Justice Department and related agencies to make some files public. The FBI released a heavily redacted 16-page report...
MilitaryPosted by
ABC News

North Korea test-fires long-range missiles, officials say

North Korean officials announced they test-fired long-range missiles this weekend. The "long-range cruise missiles" were launched on Saturday and Sunday and allegedly hit a target 1,500 kilometers away, officials said on North Korea's state-run media. The missiles flew for over two hours, according to the report. The officials claimed the...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Hill

Gorillas at Atlanta zoo return positive COVID-19 tests

An Atlanta zoo announced on Friday that some of its gorillas had returned “presumptive positive test results” showing that they had COVID-19. Zoo officials explained that they became aware that the gorillas were sick after the animals started displaying several symptoms. “Recently, Gorilla Care Team members observed coughing, nasal discharge,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Taliban minister says women can study in gender-segregated university classrooms

The Taliban’s new minister of higher education said women in Afghanistan will be allowed to study in gender-segregated university classrooms. Abdul Baqi Haqqani outlined the government’s plans for classrooms at a news conference on Sunday, announcing that Afghanistan "will not allow boys and girls to study together" and "will not allow co-education," according to The Associated Press.

Comments / 0

Community Policy