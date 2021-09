Few aspects of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars are more gratifying than watching a queen redeem herself in a very specific way. Such was the case for Trinity K. Bonet, who, after expressing her desire to be a Beyoncé impersonator in Vegas during season six of RuPaul’s Drag Race, was told by fellow competitor Bianca Del Rio that she looked more like “Sammy Davis Jr. in a Beyoncé wig.” However, after returning to the competition for season six of All Stars, Trinity finally got her chance to silence the haters when she performed a pitch-perfect recreation of Queen Bey’s halftime show performance in the “Halftime Headliners” challenge. We all collectively gagged.