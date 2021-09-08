Emily A. "Scotty" Murphy

Emily Anne “Scotty” Murphy, age 70, passed away Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. She was born Feb. 16, 1951 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She was a proud member of the U.S. Army and a graduate of Lackawanna and Kings College. Scotty worked at Sallie Mae for many years and was a volunteer of the many veterans’ associations. She is noted as being the first female commander at her Pennsylvania American Legion and the first female Chef de Gar of Sebring’s 40 & 8. She loved to write and publish poetry.