Charles W. Echols

Charles Wilber Echols, 90, of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with his Lord on Friday morning, Sept. 3, 2021, at Orchid Cove of Lake Placid. Charles was born in Alabama and was the son of Louise and L.D. Echols. Charles served his country in the U.S. Navy with honors; he was an aviation electrician. After serving his country, he went to school at University of Florida. During his college summer break, he went to work as an electrician for Collins Electric of Belle Glade, Florida. He later purchased the business and renamed it Echols-Collins Electric, Inc. He was one of the first to receive a Florida electrical contractor’s license. He then went on to receive both a plumbing and general contractor’s license. Charles was a member of the Greater Miami Executive’s Club and the Belle Glade Lions Club. He was of the Christian faith. Charles enjoyed building, repairing things, and working with his plants; many claimed he had a green thumb. Charles shared his life adventures with his wife, his daughter, and many devoted canines. He loved spending time with his family and friends.