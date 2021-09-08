Lake Placid 'proud of sidewalk' ADA work

The Lake City Council is looking to finalize sidewalk restoration work around the downtown square without putting the work out for bid. Last fall, contractors completed several substantial projects that included resurfacing of North and South Center Streets and removal and replacement of nearly all the walkways in the center of town. However, a 30-foot stretch of sidewalk on the east side of the square was not replaced at the time because it was in better shape than the rest of the area. According to Administrator, Eric Wood, this untouched section stands out next to the newly constructed sidewalks, and city officials now want the entire downtown to have new walkways. With only a short section needing to be addressed, the council directed the Public Works Department to handle the work in-house. A date has not been set for this project, but Wood does not expect it will cause any disruption for residents or downtown businesses while it is underway. The cost is expected to remain relatively low due to the limited nature of the work.