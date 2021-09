The JV girls volleyball team lost to Blue Valley North 15-25 in the second set after losing the first on Thursday, September 2. This was the team’s first home game of the season and they made sure they brought intensity and focus. Although East never took the lead, their persistence and motivation allowed the team to stay focused throughout the game. Junior Avery Kim said, “Our goal was to have fun no matter what the outcome was. We just wanted to go out there and have fun as a team. We tried to work together and communicate in order to win and just move our feet.”

