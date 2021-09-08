Cinderella Cast: Where You Have Seen Them Before

Life is always more enjoyable when journeyed with a partner in crime. A ride or die that has been there since the beginning. The same goes for the colorful world of show business. Having a constant to celebrate your highs with, and comfort you during your lows is one of the best feelings in the world. The entertainment industry is a different animal on its own. Many have come, but only a number have conquered. Speaking of partnerships, we have seen some of the most adorable friendships and collaborations in Hollywood through the years. Think of the bromance of Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, the kickass sisterhood shared between Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore, the heartwarming and heart-tugging movie making magic that happens whenever Nora Ephron and Meg Ryan join forces, and the genius that unfolds whenever Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio get together. These personas are just the tip of the iceberg. There are so many more iconic duos that continue to be forces to be reckoned with.