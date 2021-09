Being able to identify market leaders as they emerge is one of the best skills for traders and investors to work on developing. It’s a tactic that keeps you focused on only owning the best of the best in the market in order to maximize your gains and take advantage of institutional buying which drives prices higher. Oftentimes, these stocks are newer names that perhaps haven’t gotten a lot of exposure yet from financial media, which means being able to locate new market leaders early can lead to massive alpha for your portfolio.