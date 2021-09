Judge Dredd, the man you might know best as The Law and also a famous comic book and movie character, is officially coming to Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Activision announced today. Judge Dredd will join as two new and different Operator skins for Beck during the upcoming Season 5 Reloaded for both Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. While the release of Season 5 Reloaded is set for September 9th, the exact release for Judge Dredd has not been announced, unfortunately.