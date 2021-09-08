CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letters to the Editor Sept. 8

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a senior, retired military officer, it pains me to conclude by recent events that our greatest national security threat is our own president, plain and simple. The sheer incompetence to withdraw our troops before we withdraw our civilians is nothing but astonishing and should never happen. “Women and children last” is not in our lexicon. Not to mention leaving scores of Americans who wanted to leave but based upon an arbitrary date by the president were left behind as hostages. Thirteen military personnel were needlessly sacrificed by our president, and this should justly haunt him for the rest of his days.

Letter: Biden Declares Disaster

When I saw that heading in bold letters, I thought the article was going to be about his presidency. I thought he was going to admit that Trump's southern border policies should have been kept in place. Instead, we have thousands of people illegally flooding into our country daily, some bringing the coronavirus with them. I thought he was going to admit that paying people not to work has been a disaster for employers trying to recover from the effects of the pandemic and the disastrous decision to lock down the country. He could have talked about how students, especially poor and minority ones, have fallen disastrously behind in their education because he wouldn't stand up to the teachers unions. The article might have been about how he orchestrated the pull out of Afghanistan abandoning thousands of Americans and Afghanis who aided us in fighting the Taliban so he could have a 9/11 photo op. Alas, the article was about the hurricane. C'mon Joe, admit it. You're a disaster.
Rolling Stone

Big Mad Anti-Vaxxers Are Planning a Walkout — and It’s Flopping

When President Biden announced last night that his administration would be instituting vaccine mandates for up to 100 million Americans, no one expected anti-vaxxers and far-right extremists to be particularly happy. Yet one would’ve thought they would’ve organized something a little better than this. In response to Biden’s mandate, which requires that federal employees be vaccinated against Covid-19 or be subject to weekly testing, anti-vaxxers predictably became enraged, swapping calls for revolution and uprising and sharing template forms for how to request religious exemptions from their employers. (He also announced that workers at companies with more than 100 employees would be...
Axios

Biden takes his shot

President Biden says he's met the enemy — and it's America's unvaccinated. The big picture: The majority of U.S. sentiment may be with him. But Biden's still taking a major political risk, and he and his team know it. He's testing business leaders' resolve, putting Democrats' standing in swing states and districts on the line ahead of 2022's midterm elections and tempting a tsunami of litigation over new requirements that could touch 100 million Americans.
‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
Ex–Russian President Vladimir Putin says the 9/11 anniversary is a good time to reflect on the United States’ failed war on terror.

Ex–Russian President Vladimir Putin says the 9/11 anniversary is a good time to reflect on the United States’ failed war on terror. The failure of the US engagement in Afghanistan to eradicate terrorism, a goal that demands “the entire world community,” according to former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, should be remembered on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
Experts Warn Of Economic Crisis Due To Biden's Vaccine Mandate

Don't want to get the Covid vaccine? You're not alone. A new poll shows that 72% of employees surveyed will quit their jobs if required to get the Covid-19 vaccine. According to a recent poll, the vast majority of people will refuse to partake in mandatory vaccinations if required by their employer. The results show that 72 percent of Americans would quit their jobs if they were not granted a religious or medical exemption.
Democrats wanted Trump gone. Now they want him on the ballot.

LOS ANGELES — Democrats are growing confident that Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) will prevail in Tuesday's recall election, averting political disaster by energizing liberal voters. Across the country his party is paying close attention to how he's doing it: Warning Democrats that if they stay home, Donald Trump and his agenda will prevail.

