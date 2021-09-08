Letters to the Editor Sept. 8

When I saw that heading in bold letters, I thought the article was going to be about his presidency. I thought he was going to admit that Trump's southern border policies should have been kept in place. Instead, we have thousands of people illegally flooding into our country daily, some bringing the coronavirus with them. I thought he was going to admit that paying people not to work has been a disaster for employers trying to recover from the effects of the pandemic and the disastrous decision to lock down the country. He could have talked about how students, especially poor and minority ones, have fallen disastrously behind in their education because he wouldn't stand up to the teachers unions. The article might have been about how he orchestrated the pull out of Afghanistan abandoning thousands of Americans and Afghanis who aided us in fighting the Taliban so he could have a 9/11 photo op. Alas, the article was about the hurricane. C'mon Joe, admit it. You're a disaster.