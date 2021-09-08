Letters to the Editor Sept. 8
As a senior, retired military officer, it pains me to conclude by recent events that our greatest national security threat is our own president, plain and simple. The sheer incompetence to withdraw our troops before we withdraw our civilians is nothing but astonishing and should never happen. “Women and children last” is not in our lexicon. Not to mention leaving scores of Americans who wanted to leave but based upon an arbitrary date by the president were left behind as hostages. Thirteen military personnel were needlessly sacrificed by our president, and this should justly haunt him for the rest of his days.tucson.com
