Illinois State

Will Illinois starting quarterback be back for Virginia?

jerryratcliffe.com
 5 days ago

Illinois coach Bret Bielema said he was a little nervous that the Illini’s game at Virginia on Saturday might have been scheduled at night. Turns out the ACC Network decided to televise the game at 11 a.m., which Bielema said “could be a blessing in disguise,” because his team practices at 9 a.m. Central Time every day, “so that could be an advantage.” It is the earliest starting time of any game Bielema has ever coached.

