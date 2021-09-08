STATE SPORTS BRIEFS: Gregory, Prinsloo earn SEC honors | Brown, Falls earn GAC honors | UCA's Hawkins tabbed

University of Arkansas runner Lauren Gregory was named the SEC runner of the week on Tuesday, while Carmie Prinsloo shared the freshman runner of the week honors. Gregory won the 5,000-meter race at the Mizzou Opener in a time of 16 minutes, 54.4 seconds to lead the Razorbacks to a perfect score of 15 points. Prinsloo, who shared her SEC honor with Gemma Goddard of Texas A&M, finished fourth in the race with a time of 17:10.5 and was the top freshman in the field.