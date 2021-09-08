CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monticello, AR

STATE SPORTS BRIEFS: Gregory, Prinsloo earn SEC honors | Brown, Falls earn GAC honors | UCA's Hawkins tabbed

Arkansas Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity of Arkansas runner Lauren Gregory was named the SEC runner of the week on Tuesday, while Carmie Prinsloo shared the freshman runner of the week honors. Gregory won the 5,000-meter race at the Mizzou Opener in a time of 16 minutes, 54.4 seconds to lead the Razorbacks to a perfect score of 15 points. Prinsloo, who shared her SEC honor with Gemma Goddard of Texas A&M, finished fourth in the race with a time of 17:10.5 and was the top freshman in the field.

www.arkansasonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
City
Gregory, AR
Monticello, AR
Sports
City
Monticello, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas State University#Gac#Gregory Prinsloo#Sec#Texas A M#Ouachita Baptist#Uam#Tigers#Arkansas Tech University#Harding University#Henderson State#Gac Henderson State#Texas Woman S University#Missouri Southern State#Morehead#Democrat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MilitaryPosted by
ABC News

North Korea test-fires long-range missiles, officials say

North Korean officials announced they test-fired long-range missiles this weekend. The "long-range cruise missiles" were launched on Saturday and Sunday and allegedly hit a target 1,500 kilometers away, officials said on North Korea's state-run media. The missiles flew for over two hours, according to the report. The officials claimed the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

FBI releases first Sept. 11 document following Biden executive order

The FBI released its first document related to an investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks Saturday night, less than 10 days after President Biden signed an executive order directing the Justice Department and related agencies to make some files public. The FBI released a heavily redacted 16-page report...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Hill

Gorillas at Atlanta zoo return positive COVID-19 tests

An Atlanta zoo announced on Friday that some of its gorillas had returned “presumptive positive test results” showing that they had COVID-19. Zoo officials explained that they became aware that the gorillas were sick after the animals started displaying several symptoms. “Recently, Gorilla Care Team members observed coughing, nasal discharge,...
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police recommend disciplinary action for six officers

U.S. Capitol Police recommended disciplinary action in six officers following its internal investigation into the behavior of some members of the force who responded to the Jan. 6 attacks. In a statement released Saturday, Capitol Police said it opened 38 internal investigations related to the misconduct probe. Of those investigations,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy