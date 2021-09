Microsoft Flight Simulator has today launched update 1.19.8.0 (otherwise known as Update VI), so here’s everything that’s been changed and added with this patch. Today’s update primarily focuses on the new World Update that was previously announced at Gamescom. This fresh update looks to vastly improve Germany, Austria, and Switzerland with fresh landmarks and brand new points of interest to fly by and discover. That isn’t all that’s new today though. Without further adieu, here’s everything new with Microsoft Flight Simulator update 1.19.8.0 (update VI)