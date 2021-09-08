9/11 Tribute ongoing

This coming Saturday, Americans across the nation will pause to mark the 20th anniversary of the attacks that took the lives of nearly 3,000 people at the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and a farm field in Shanksville, Pa. The Town of Fountain Hills is hosting a 9/11 Tribute throughout this week leading up to the anniversary date culminating in a ceremony at the Fountain Park Amphitheater at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11.