Community Services Dept. going for the gold
Members of the Town of Fountain Hills Community Services Department will learn in September if they are bringing home the gold. The town is a national finalist as the Grand Plaque Award honoree for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management, which will be awarded on Sept. 21 at the national convention. The recognition is from the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration (AAPRA), in partnership with the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA).www.fhtimes.com
