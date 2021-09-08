Sign ordinance rebuttal

In an Aug. 25 column concerning the Town’s updated sign ordinance and specifically temporary signs for businesses, Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Betsy LaVoie inaccurately stated that “temporary sign placement was not included in the discussions” at initial meetings. The intent of this column is to set the record straight by demonstrating that the Town Council had in fact previously discussed temporary signs and their placement at Town Council meetings leading up to the adoption of the sign ordinance on May 18, 2021.