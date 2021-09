The data-scraping “fun” can lead to identity theft and phishing scams. Who do you most resemble in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?. These questions and SO many others like it pour into social media news feeds daily. To get the answer, you often have to respond to a few seemingly random personal questions that have been set up like a fun quiz. The topics are typically light-hearted (“What kind of poodle are you?”) or based in pop culture (“Which Disney Princess are you?”) They’re meant to seem so light and fluffy that anyone looking for a boredom-killer might be amused by them. And that’s the point.