Three Albums That Changed My World: Rachael Davis’ penchant for Patty, Ella & ‘The Big Chill’
By Ross Boissoneau
localspins.com
6 days ago
Michigan native Rachael Davis plays Grand Rapids on Thursday, but before that, she reveals the recordings that most influenced her career. Plus, see how you can win tickets to the Listening Room show. TICKET GIVEAWAY: Singer-songwriter Rachael Davis — with special guest Nicholas James Thomasma — will play Grand Rapids’...
Grand Rapids-area music fans embraced a mix of audience-engaging concerts, including a triumphant tour stop by O.A.R. at Meijer Gardens and the final Blues on the Grand concert of the summer. SCROLL DOWN FOR PHOTO GALLERIES. Another sold-out show at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, another fan-pleasing display for...
Night Train marks the birthday of legendary jazz-inflected R&B pianist and singer Charles Brown with music from his comeback years in hour one and a special tracing of his career in hour two. There’s also music from September featured artists Jon Hendricks (from the groundbreaking Lambert Hendricks & Ross debut) and drummer Chico Hamilton (from one of his classic early recordings). And there’s new music from pianists Pat Coil and Art Hirahara.
Music royalty helped bring the three-day Music at the Intersection festival to a close Sunday night in Grand Center. Lalah Hathaway and St. Louis favorites Denise Thimes and Anita Jackson performed as part of the festival’s big-ticket finale at the Fox Theatre. Shows took place at multiple venues. Sunday performers...
7PM doors, 8PM show | $15 ADV, $20 Doors | All Ages. The most northern of the New Mexico pueblos, the hamlet of Taos, sits approximately 7,000 feet above sea level. It is an hour and half drive north of Santa Fe, or rather, just remote enough to stave off the casually curious person. Fiercely independent, the town, steeped in natural beauty, has long attracted artists and freethinkers of every stripe. It is within this bouillabaisse of nature, art and spirituality that we encounter Max Gomez. A young singer-songwriter in the seasoned vein of Jackson Browne and John Prine, Gomez grew up splitting his time between the sloping mountains of Taos and, for a period, the rolling plains of Kansas. On his family’s ranch in Kansas, Gomez still lends a hand with chores but relishes the time he can spend out on the lake practicing the art of fly-fishing. But it is in Taos, where he was ultimately inspired to explore his art and the ethos behind it.
Don Was was born Donald Fagenson in Detroit on September 13, 1952. A hitmaker in his own right with Was (Not Was), producer of hundreds of key albums by everyone from the Rolling Stones to Bob Dylan and from Bonnie Raitt to Brian Wilson, he’s also been president of Blue Note Records since 2012.
The engaging singer-songwriter deftly managed an unexpected fan on stage during his set and balanced new and old songs at Wednesday’s Meijer Gardens concert. The review, photos & set list at Local Spins. SCROLL DOWN FOR PHOTO GALLERY, SET LIST. An affable Mat Kearney charmed a nearly sold-out crowd at...
Songs by Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight and the Pips, Kool & the Gang, Donny Hathaway, Delfonics and other soul and R&B artists are featured on the recently released soundtrack of the award-winning documentary Mr. Soul!. The film tells the story behind the groundbreaking public television variety program Soul!, which ran...
Mick Bridgen, a longtime tour manager who worked with the Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Humble Pie, Van Morrison and more, died on Sept. 5 at age 73 following an accident at his California home. He was best known for managing the career of guitarist Joe Satriani. According to Brigden's wife,...
Gov’t Mule brought out Micah Nelson (Particle Kid) for a Neil Young cover last night at TD Pavilion at the Mann in Philadelphia. The Outlaw Music Festival stop also saw Warren Haynes join Willie Nelson during the headliner’s set. Micah Nelson, who later performed alongside his father Willie, joined Gov’t...
NEW YORK - George Wein, an impresario of 20th century music who helped found the Newport Jazz and Folk festivals and set the template for gatherings everywhere from Woodstock to the south of France, died Monday. Wein, 95, died "peacefully in his sleep" in his New York City apartment, said...
Stepping out for the final song of his last ever Las Vegas show with sister Marie, Donny Osmond knew immediately something was wrong. “I couldn’t feel my arms, then suddenly my legs too,” he says. “I didn’t tell anyone what was happening to me......I just kept dancing and finished the show.”
The country legend they called “Possum” was born on September 12, 1931 in Saratoga, Texas, and is still seen by many as the greatest singer in the genre’s history. We must be talking about George Jones. Jones was an incredible presence on the country scene for nearly half a century,...
The Kris Kross glory days were short-lived but outstanding. You can see Chris Smith, the other half of the duo. Also, you can see the career path he took after Chris Kelly’s death. Kriss Kross was founded by two teens with identical names. They were not related except for their...
Ozzy Osbourne and Paul Stanley have reacted on social media to the passing of Dell Furano, CEO of global retail branding, merchandising and artist services company Epic Rights. He was 69. The cause of death was not immediately revealed. Stanley tweeted: "One of my closest friends Dell Furano has died...
The bad blood between Pink Floyd members has continued, this time with Roger Waters slagging off his ex-bandmates in a new interview. As per Ultimate Guitar, Waters was appearing on the WTF with Marc Maron Podcast when he less than fondly looked back on his time in the iconic British band. When asked about Pink Floyd’s massive contribution to music, he was unbothered. “I was never that intellectual about it,” he said casually. “It’s something that happened, that development. Now I understand a lot more than I did about it.”
PITTSBURGH — Reggae royalty graces the Roost nightclub stage Wednesday. Julian Marley will entertain at the second-floor club on Forbes Avenue, near Market Square in downtown Pittsburgh. His eight-member band will back him. "We'll play quite a few numbers from our last album, (2019's) "As I Am," plus previous albums...
With almost a half century of performances under her belt, Patti Smith still commands a stage. Whether she is screaming into a mic, spitting on the floor and forcing the crowd to their feet during her punk rock ballads, or painting a reflective mood as she spills out one of her poems, Smith keeps her willing audience under a spell.
Hey, it’s Rich Dale here. A book came out earlier this year, called Rock Stars on the Record: The Albums That Changed Their Lives. It’s full of various rock stars’ musings on the albums that really made an impact on them. Weird Al Yankovic mentioned an album that I can...
In "Miles On My Mind", Philly’s own, drummer "Lil" John Roberts explores the music of Miles Davis during what has come to be known as his "electric period" - a time of great creative experimentation during the 1970s, when Davis infused rock, funk, African rhythms and emerging electronic music technology into his signature sound.
