2023 Honda Passport: Changes, Rumors, Spy Shots

The spy shots of the next-generation 2023 Honda Passport just came up, and it looks more rugged than before. The new SUV has been spotted undergoing testing in production-ready trim on public roads last week. At first glance, we noticed that it sports a slightly tweaked design that gives it a more rugged look. Like the famous Honda Ridgeline model, the Passport will borrow most of its design cues. On top of that, it should come with a more modern cabin that will host plenty of new gadgets.