Wells Fargo vs. JPMorgan Chase: Which Bank Stock is a Better Investment?
Despite the continuing low-interest-rate environment, the banking industry is rebounding, driven by a significant increase in financial transactions. So, banking giants Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) and JPMorgan (JPM) should benefit from the industry’s rebound. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.One of the leading financial services companies, Wells Fargo & Company (WFC), provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management. In comparison, established financial services company JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking; Corporate & Investment Bank; Commercial Banking; and Asset & Wealth Management.www.investing.com
Comments / 0