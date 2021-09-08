LG says its foldable display cover is thinner and less noticeable than competitors

Samsung claims that the foldable displays on its Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are 80% stronger than the previous generation. That’s because they feature a PET cover film over the display that’s much more durable than the plastic film on the older models. But while the PET cover does make the foldable displays on the latest Galaxy Z series devices more resistant to scratches, it doesn’t address one issue that plagues almost all foldable phones we’ve seen so far — the crease. Thankfully, LG has now developed a new type of cover film that eliminates the crease without affecting durability.