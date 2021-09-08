CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articlePUBLIC NOTICE INVITATION TO BID The City of Wetumpka will accept sealed bids for Pest Control Services for the specific locations as included in the specifications. Bids will be received by the City Clerk of the City of Wetumpka, until 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at 408 South Main Street at the Wetumpka City Administration Building, and then publicly opened and read aloud A mandatory pre-bid conference will be held on Wednesday, September 15th, at 10:00 a.m., at the Wetumpka City Administration Building, 408 South Main St., Wetumpka, AL. where contractors will receive locations. Bids must be submitted on the standard forms furnished by the City of Wetumpka. The right is reserved as the interest of the City may require to reject any and all bids. Bid prices must remain in effect for a two-year period. Envelope containing bids must be sealed, marked, addressed as follows and delivered or mailed to Tiffany Robinson, City Clerk, City of Wetumpka, Post Office Box 1180, 408 South Main Street, Wetumpka, Alabama 36092. Envelope must be marked 'BID FOR PEST CONTROL.' Jerry Willis Mayor Wetumpka Herald: Sept. 8, 2021 BID/PEST CONTROL.

