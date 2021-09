Durable charging cables are one of the few tech accessories that are important to have on hand regardless of which gadgets you use. The charging cables most companies pack in with their devices is shielded with a thin layer of rubber, which typically frays around the connectors after a few months of regular use. It’s annoying to realize this when you’re at home, but can be a bigger issue if you’re trying to charge your phone using an external battery pack while you’re traveling. To avoid this issue, it’s smart to replace your current cables with ones that were designed to survive...