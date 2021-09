The Rest of the World XI beat England 3-0 in the Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2021 charity match at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium.England were managed by former national team boss Sven-Goran Eriksson and captained by Wayne Rooney with Harry Redknapp helping take charge of the World XI.Both teams – which included a mix of celebrities and other famous names such as Olympic champion sprinter Usain Bolt – took the knee before kick-off, applauded by the Etihad Stadium crowd.Soccer Aid World XI FC are the 𝐖𝐈𝐍𝐍𝐄𝐑𝐒!🏆 2019🏆 2020🏆 2021Three-in-a-row for the World XI FC! pic.twitter.com/Jh5eqB7m35— Soccer Aid (@socceraid) September 4,...