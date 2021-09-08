CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Jade Knight exclusive interview – My son asked me: Do you love rugby more than me?

By Kate Rowan
Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJade Knight, the Wales scrum-half, stares out into the English Channel as she recalls the moment in April, following a Six Nations defeat to Scotland, that she decided her international rugby career had to end. “I came home after the game and my son asked me ‘do you love rugby more than me?’,” she says. “And it was at that point it really hit home and I felt it was time to hang my boots up.”

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Kenny
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rugby Football#World Rugby#Rugby World Cup#Telegraph Sport#Olympians#The Welsh Rugby Union#Cardiff#The Six Nations#Wsl#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
RugbyBBC

Women's Rugby World Cup: Scotland trio return for qualifier event

Captain Rachel Malcolm is back from a knee injury to lead Scotland at the Rugby World Cup Europe qualifier. Harlequins duo Jade Konkel and Sarah Bonar also return after missing the Six Nations due to work commitments. Scotland will play Ireland, Spain and hosts Italy in a round-robin format, with...
Rugbykfgo.com

Rugby-England add Cockerill and Seibold to coaching staff

LONDON (Reuters) – England coach Eddie Jones has added Richard Cockerill and Anthony Seibold to his coaching staff, England Rugby said on Friday. Former Leicester Tigers head coach Cockerill joins as forwards coach and will work alongside Matt Proudfoot, while Seibold, who most recently managed Australian National Rugby League side Brisbane Broncos, has been named defence coach.
SportsBBC

Glamorgan Cricket: All-rounder Ruaidhri Smith gets new contract

LV= County Championship: Glamorgan v Gloucestershire. Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Date: Sunday 12 September Time:10:30 BST. Coverage: Commentary and report on BBC Sport website & app; reports on BBC Radio Wales. All-rounder Ruaidhri Smith has signed a new one-year contract with Glamorgan after an injury-hit season. Smith, 27, has played...
RugbyTelegraph

Henry Slade interview: How the Marines helped Exeter bounce back from Premiership final defeat

Exeter might be used to the taste of defeat in a Premiership final but that has not made the last few weeks since their loss to Harlequins any easier. Devon's finest have participated in the last six consecutive Premiership finals, winning only twice, so if there is a squad in the country who know how to brush off the disappointment and pick themselves up again, it's Rob Baxter's group.
RugbySkySports

Wheelchair Rugby League Super League Grand Final to be live on Sky Sports for the first time

This means that Sky will show three Super League Grand Finals - men's, women's and wheelchair - this autumn. And Sky is also expanding its coverage of the Betfred Women's Super League to include the semi-finals for the first time. St Helens' Totally Wicked Stadium will host a double-header of matches on Sunday, September 26 ahead of the Grand Final at Emerald Headingley Stadium on Sunday, October 10.
RugbyBBC

World 12s 'approaches already made' for teams - ex-WRU chairman Davies

Organisers of the proposed World 12s tournament have already been approached by people interested in forming a franchise, says one of its backers. Gareth Davies is a former Welsh Rugby Union chairman and has represented it on global governing body World Rugby. He also says he warmed to the plans...
RugbyBBC

RWC qualifier: Rachel Malcolm leads Scotland against Italy in qualifier

Venue: Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma Date: Monday, 13 September Kick-off: 14:00 BST. Coverage: Watch on BBC Alba, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app. Bryan Easson has named an experienced Scotland line-up for Monday's opening Rugby World Cup qualifier against Italy. Captain Rachel Malcolm is in at blindside flanker...
SoccerBBC

WSL: Chelsea's Fran Kirby scores 'wonderful goal' against Everton

WSL: Chelsea's Fran Kirby scores 'wonderful goal' against Everton. Chelsea's Fran Kirby scores a "wonderful" goal to give Chelsea the lead against Everton in the Women's Super League game at Kingsmeadow. FOLLOW LIVE: Chelsea v Everton - watch, listen & live text. Watch highlights from the Women's Super League on...
RugbyBBC

Women's Super League: St Helens & Leeds Rhinos eye home play-off semis

Leeds Rhinos and St Helens both recorded convincing wins to take a step closer to a home semi-final in the Women's Super League play-offs. The Rhinos won for the third time in the play-offs, Fran Goldthorp scoring two tries in a 28-10 victory over Wigan Warriors. Saints thrashed Castleford 50-6...
SportsBBC

Emma Raducanu: Where does teenager's win rank among British triumphs?

Emma Raducanu's US Open victory was remarkable but where does the teenager's historic success rank among great British sporting moments?. Assess the contenders and place your vote from our shortlist below. We know it's far from comprehensive and it's not a definitive BBC list, but let's have fun with it...
MusicTelegraph

From camp classic to football anthem: the strange story of ‘Yes Sir, I Can Boogie’

Yes sir, it’s one of the greatest disco tracks ever. With its irresistibly cheesy melody and uncomplicated, celebratory lyrics, Yes Sir, I Can Boogie was an instant camp classic on release in April 1977. But the song that set dance floors alight would go on to have an unlikely second life as a football anthem. And now it has taken on a melancholy hue with the sad news that one half of the duo which brought it to the world has passed away.

Comments / 0

Community Policy