After an extended summer break, Jimmy Kimmel returned to his ABC late-night talk show and wasting no time whatsoever? He found himself in hot water over comments that some took issue with. Addressing the dramatic increase in unvaccinated coronavirus patients, Kimmel also called attention to those taking up much-needed hospital bed space because they're using the livestock medication Ivermectin to treat COVID-19. "We've still got a lot of 'pandimwits' out there. The poison control centers have seen a spike in calls from people taking livestock medicine [ivermectin] – to fight the Coronavirus – but they won't take the vaccine,' Kimmel explained during his monologue. And honestly? Is he wrong? Taking a worm medication meant for horses because folks who wear their tinfoil hats a little too tightly told you to and not people who actually know and practice medicine sounds like one of those "make your bed now lay the hell down in it" situations.